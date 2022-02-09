Employees at Kentucky Kingdom will soon be able to go to college for free

Starting Feb. 24, 2022, seasonal, part-time and full-time Kentucky employees will be eligible to enroll in the program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is helping its employees go to college thanks to its new parent company, Herschend Enterprises.

According to a press release, Herschend Enterprises is launching a new program called GROW U that will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for its 11,000 employees across the country that choose to pursue further education.

“Our goal is to provide the highest level of service, for our guests and team members alike,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager. “We are thrilled to provide this incredible benefit to all of our employees, regardless of their role or tenure in the park.”

Herschend Enterprises is partnering with Guild Education to provide employees free access to diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 different learning partners in fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing.

The company will also provide partial funding for 150 other programs including hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design.

A list of participating colleges and universities provided through the program is not currently available as Herschend Enterprises is still finalizing its partners, according to a spokesperson for Kentucky Kingdom.

Other attractions owned by Herschend Enterprises include Dollywood and Newport Aquarium. The company took ownership of Kentucky Kingdom in Feb. 2021.

