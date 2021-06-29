Help Wanted: Kentucky, Indiana school districts hiring for upcoming school year

Hundreds of teacher, custodian and bus driver positions are open across Kentucky and southern Indiana. Here's where you can apply.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky and southern Indiana are preparing for the upcoming school year and many of them are looking for new employees.

These districts aren't just looking for teachers. Bus driver, custodial and grounds keeping jobs are available too. Some districts have hundreds of job openings due to recruiting and staffing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bus drivers are currently the number one opening at Hardin, Shelby, Oldham, and Jefferson County Schools. Some districts, including Oldham and Hardin County, have increased pay and benefits for their employees to encourage more applicants.

If you are interested in applying for a job at your local school district, you can view hiring opportunities below.

Kentuckiana School Employment Links

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear is using a $1,500 incentive to get more people back into the workforce. You can be eligible for the one-time payment if you get a job with a business in the state between June 24 and July 30.

