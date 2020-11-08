x
Kentucky governor recommends late September start of in-person classes

Governor Andy Beshear recommended Monday that schools wait until Sept. 28 to reopen schools in person. He says it's a tough but necessary step.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended that Kentucky schools delay the resumption of in-person classes until late September to provide more time to get the coronvirus under control.

Governor Beshear recommended Monday that schools wait until Sept. 28 to reopen schools in person. He says it's a tough but necessary step. 

The new guidance comes as the state comes off an escalation of virus cases in July. 

Beshear conceded that Kentucky does not “have control over this virus." The governor pointed to rising infection rates among children in defending his decision. 

