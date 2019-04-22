FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of Kentucky high school students have been selected to participate in the Governor's School for Entrepreneurs this summer.

The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet said in a news release that more than 300 high school students applied to participate in the program at Northern Kentucky University. A total of 72 were selected for full tuition scholarships. That is the highest enrollment number for the program.

The release said the program lets students learn about opportunities, benefits and pitfalls of starting a business. The students work in teams to develop business models, design prototypes and pitch startup ideas.

The program is scheduled for June 23 to July 13.

More than 350 student entrepreneurs have received scholarship funding through the program since 2013.

