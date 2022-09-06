How Kentucky students can apply to the U.S. Senate Youth program

Officials say students will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship. Applications are due Oct. 31.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education will oversee selection of two high school students from the state to serve as delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

Students from around the U.S. chosen for the merit-based program will study the federal government and the nation's leaders during Washington Week.

The students will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship and will be encouraged to continue studying history, government and public affairs, the state Department of Education said in a news release.

The students will join a 104-student delegation in March and participate in meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, other key policymakers and senior members of the media.

Organizers will decide this fall whether the program will be online or in person.

Applications are due Oct. 31 and are available online. High school teachers and principals should encourage qualified juniors and seniors to apply, the department said.

