Kentucky education commissioner plans spring listening tour

Jason Glass will be gathering input from the public on long-term aspirations for the state’s education system, the Kentucky Department of Education says.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass is planning a virtual listening tour across the state this spring. 

A statement from the Department of Education says the tour is scheduled to kick off on April 6 in Louisville and wind down on May 6 in Ashland. 

The statement says Glass will be gathering input from the public on long-term aspirations for the state’s education system.

A total of nine sessions are planned over the monthlong period. Sessions are also planned in Murray, Bowling Green, Richmond, Lexington, Cold Springs, Shelbyville and Hazard.

