Kentucky education commissioner plans spring listening tour

Jason Glass will be gathering input from the public on long-term aspirations for the state’s education system, the Kentucky Department of Education says.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass is planning a virtual listening tour across the state this spring.

A statement from the Department of Education says the tour is scheduled to kick off on April 6 in Louisville and wind down on May 6 in Ashland.

The statement says Glass will be gathering input from the public on long-term aspirations for the state’s education system.

A total of nine sessions are planned over the monthlong period. Sessions are also planned in Murray, Bowling Green, Richmond, Lexington, Cold Springs, Shelbyville and Hazard.

🗓️: Dates announced for @KYCommishGlass' Virtual Listening Tour! We are in the early planning phases & more info will be shared soon. Pre-registration is available for a date you think will work best for you:

More info ➡️ https://t.co/riaAo11p2i#KyEd #KDEListeningTour2021 pic.twitter.com/6tBnuiKUPD — KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) February 3, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.