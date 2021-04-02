Kentucky education commissioner plans spring listening tour

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass is planning a virtual listening tour across the state this spring.
A statement from the Department of Education says the tour is scheduled to kick off on April 6 in Louisville and wind down on May 6 in Ashland.
The statement says Glass will be gathering input from the public on long-term aspirations for the state’s education system.
A total of nine sessions are planned over the monthlong period. Sessions are also planned in Murray, Bowling Green, Richmond, Lexington, Cold Springs, Shelbyville and Hazard.
