Kentucky colleges delay spring semester, push Omicron plans

Northern Kentucky University and Western Kentucky University delayed the start of their spring semester to Jan. 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While some colleges have stuck with their original plans for the spring semester, at least two colleges has pushed back their first day of classes.

Both Northern Kentucky University (NKU) and Western Kentucky University (WKU) pushed back the start date for their spring semester. All of the schools starting Jan. 18 are:

Spalding returned from their winter break Jan. 3 had their first study hall session Jan. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bellarmine's spring semester starts Jan. 6. The school requires all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated, and boosted if eligible according to their COVID-19 guidelines.

The University of Kentucky has their first day of classes scheduled for Jan. 10. Linked is the president's address to the student body and faculty. Indiana University Southeast also starts Jan. 10.

The University of Louisville's spring semester will start Jan. 11. According to the press release if students feel unsafe attending in-person classes and can't get online classes, they are encouraged to ask for hybrid accommodations.

Kentucky State University's spring semester will start Saturday, Jan. 15.

Simmons College's spring semester starts Jan. 19.

