Grant assistance for Kentucky college students to increase this fall, Beshear announces

Gov. Beshear announced College Access Program (CAP) grants would be increasing for the 2021-2022 academic year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky students who are needing financial aid to pay for college or technical training will get more help this fall.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) and the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced the maximum award for College Access Program (CAP) grants are being increased.

CAP grants provide need-based assistance to eligible Kentucky undergraduate students.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, Beshear said the grants will offer students up to $2,900 at eligible for-year institutions and up to $2,200 at state eligible community and technical colleges.

“This increase in grant funds is possible thanks to a combination of more state funding and a changing applicant population,” Beshear said.

Federal Pell grants will also see an increase this fall up to $6,495.

Beshear said this can help students get all their college expenses paid for without having to worry about debt.

“These increase need-based grants will help the dream of higher education an affordable possibility for many who otherwise did not believe it would be possible for them,” he said.

With this news, the governor said Kentuckians can achieve their educational goals while helping the state become more competitive in the global economy.

For more information on paying for college, click here.

