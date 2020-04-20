FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said he will discuss plan for the rest of the academic year with Kentucky superintendents Monday.

School districts first transitioned to non-instructional learning after Beshear first recommended in-class learning cease due to the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, the governor has extended his recommendation to May 1.

Beshear noted that reopening schools was not mentioned in the phase one of the White House's plan for reopening the economy during his Friday press conference.

Before the state can even reach phase one, Beshear laid out benchmarks the state must reach, including showing 14 days of decreasing case numbers. Kentucky reported its largest single-day increase Sunday, and the governor said he does not believe the state is at its peak yet.

Kentucky, Beshear said, will not begin early stages of reopening its economy until early- to mid-May. Many school district calendars show May as the last month of school.

When asked if he believed schools could reopen before the end of the academic year, Beshear said he would want to speak with superintendents first before making any recommendations.

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio and other educational leaders have discussed the very real possibility that districts will not return to in-person instruction this school year.

During a virtual meeting, the Jefferson County Board of Education approved changes to the calendar, moving the last day for students to June 3.

An announcement is expected some time this week.

RELATED: Real-time Kentucky updates: Beshear confirms 273 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

RELATED: Beshear: Kentucky to start early stages of reopen in May

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.