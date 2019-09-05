Three Kentucky school districts will receive more funding to improve mental health services, thanks to a federal grant.

The Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education (AWARE) grant will provide $9 million of funding to schools in Bullitt, Henderson, and Warren County, according to the Kentucky Department of Education. That money will be used to enhance school mental health supports, provide Youth Mental Health First Aid training, implement trauma-informed practices, and generally improve mental health skills for all students in these districts.

The funding for this grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Center for Mental Health Services. Kentucky is one of only four schools to receive the grant and the project is expected to serve over 37,000 students annually.

"Just as injury or illness can disrupt a student's life and impede learning, mental health plays a significant role in a student's social development and success in the classroom," said Adam Meier, Cabinet Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The grant comes at a pivotal time as educators and communities begin implementing the requirements of Senate Bill 1, which seeks to improve the school safety climate in Kentucky. That legislation goes into effect on July 1.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.