Kentucky awarded nearly $36 million to get more children 'kindergarten ready'

Governor Andy Beshear intends to use this federal grant to invest in Kentucky's children.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The state of Kentucky will be receiving millions of dollars to aid in better preparing children for kindergarten.

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the U.S. government had selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million federal grant, according to a press release.

State officials say the grant is meant to support families and Kentucky's economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten.

Beshear says he and his administration has always put education first, starting with Kentucky's youngest students.

“This is an investment in our kids and also in our future workforce and economy," he said. "It’s personal to me as a dad, because I want all of our kids to have the best opportunities possible right here.”

The Office of Early Childhood Development Preschool Development Birth through Five (PDG B-5) grant will give Kentucky $11.9 million once a year for three years.

“This funding strengthens our economy with high-quality early childhood education for our future workforce while meeting today’s concerns of working parents with young children,” Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said.

