What day each school in Kentuckiana starts school in 2023

One school district had their first day of school on Wednesday, July 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of school is fast-approaching for most and already here for some Kentuckiana students.

The vast majority of Kentucky-Indiana area schools, including Jefferson County Public Schools, open on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Schools in our area with the earliest start date are within the Greater Clark County Schools district in southern Indiana. Students there started classes on Wednesday, July 26.

First days of school for schools within Jefferson County:

JCPS: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Archdiocese of Louisville: Wednesday, Aug. 16

University of Louisville: Monday, Aug. 21

University of Kentucky: Monday, Aug. 21

Bellarmine: Thursday, Aug. 24

First days of school for schools outside of Jefferson County:

Greater Clark County Schools: Wednesday, July 26

Silver Creek School Corporation (Sellersburg, IN): Thursday, July 27

New Albany Floyd County Consolidated Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Grayson County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 2

South Harrison Community Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 2

Bardstown City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 3

East Washington School Corporation: Thursday, Aug. 3

North Harrison County Schools: Thursday, Aug. 3

Salem Community Schools: Thursday, Aug. 3

Scott County School District 1 (Indiana): Friday, Aug. 4

Breckinridge County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Bullitt County Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Green County School District: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Hardin County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Henry County Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

LaRue County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Marion County Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Meade County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Oldham County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Shelby County Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Spencer County District: Wednesday, Aug. 9

West Washington Schools: Thursday, Aug. 10

Trimble County Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Nelson County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Taylor County School District: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Adair County Schools: Monday, Aug. 28

Washington County Schools (Kentucky): Monday, Aug. 28

