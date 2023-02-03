Kelly Craft visits Louisville in latest campaign stop

She pitched her campaign parts as part of her Kitchen Table tour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A candidate running in the governor's race visited Louisville Thursday.

Republican candidate Kelly Craft stopped at the Christ Church and Ministries on Beulah Church Road and pitched her campaign points.

It was part of her Kitchen Table tour.

Recently, Craft made comments pushing for the dismantling of Kentucky's Department of Education and called it a mess.

She doubled down on her comments, saying she wants to take the department apart and put it back together.

"We have really fantastic people that are in the Kentucky Department of Education that had been silenced because of their belief in conservative values, and their belief, and making certain that we allow, and empower parents to have the right to make decisions about their children's education, and most importantly, that kids have to the right to have their parents engaged," Craft said.

Craft added she wants to make sure money is being distributed to "our teachers and our children in the classrooms, not to bureaucracy."

Others running for the Republican nomination are Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Auditor Mike Harmon, former lawyer Eric Deters and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.

