LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Education Association released a statement on Tuesday morning saying educators throughout Kentucky are “defending attacks on public education funding by appealing to their elected officials.”

The association released the statement in response to Governor Matt Bevin’s Twitter video where he addressed the sick-outs. In the video, he thanked those who do continue to work and put children first instead of political interests.

RELATED VIDEO: JCPS Superintendent Pollio on teacher sick-outs

The KEA said in part, “Educators are sick and tired of being brushed off and vilified by this governor who has repeatedly disregarded our input and importance to the future of our Commonwealth.”

RELATED: SICK-OUT: JCPS cancels classes Tuesday

Bevin told WHAS11 on Monday, March 11, that sick-outs hurt the students of Kentucky.

"There's no question that these sick-outs hurt the kids…they do,” Bevin said. “They rob young people of the ability to get the education the taxpayers are paying for…I think anything that robs children of the best education possible is unfortunate.”

He also said, in his Twitter video, his administration is the only one to not take money from the Kentucky Lottery, which goes to funding education, and he says he is funding the pension system.

As the video closes, Bevin said putting children first is important and that is not the best interest of the KEA.

Teachers did head to Frankfort to make their presence known on March 12.

Teachers head to Frankfort Kentucky teachers headed to Frankfort on March 12 as lawmakers were set to discuss legislation. Lawmakers were in Frankfort to discuss legislation and teachers lined up to make sure their presence was known. Kentucky teachers headed to Frankfort on March 12 as lawmakers were set to discuss legislation. Kentucky teachers headed to Frankfort on March 12 as lawmakers were set to discuss legislation. Kentucky teachers headed to Frankfort on March 12 as lawmakers were set to discuss legislation. Kentucky teachers headed to Frankfort on March 12 as lawmakers were set to discuss legislation. Kentucky teachers headed to Frankfort on March 12 as lawmakers were set to discuss legislation.

RELATED: JCPS, JCTA create plan to allow teacher protests and keep schools open

See the full statement from KEA’s Communication Director David Patterson:

“Educators across Kentucky are defending attacks on public education funding by appealing to their elected officials. Through personal appeals, phone calls, emails or texts, thousands of educators, parents and concerned citizens have voiced their approval or opposition to legislation that affects our students and our public schools. In every county and school system, those who support public education are being heard. The governor has been well quoted for his disdain of the legislative process and the activism of those who have opposed some of his policies.





Educators are sick and tired of being brushed off and vilified by this governor who has repeatedly disregarded our input and importance to the future of our Commonwealth. Citizens from Pikeville to Paducah have stood behind our efforts because they understand that we are standing up for their children and our students. We applaud the funding of pensions. We hope the governor applauds the activism and passion that educators have for our public schools and our students. We are Republicans, Independents and Democrats. But first we are educators who support public education. Where there is disagreement with our elected officials, educators will continue to have our voice heard in Frankfort.”