LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The results of the latest Kentucky Department of Education evaluation have been released. According to the review, the leaders of six Jefferson County Public Schools will need further evaluation because they were not found to be capable of leading their schools’ turnaround efforts.

The evaluation of 15 CSI (Comprehensive Support Improvement) schools were released to JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio on Thursday. Schools were given this designation if they were among the 5% of lowest-performing schools in the state.

Dr. Pollio appeared pleased with the consistent themes revealed in the most recent report, which included facility safety and the kindness of all staff members toward students. He also said the report highlights ways the district can improve.

“These assessments provide a fresh perspective on our strengths and challenges as we strive to improve student engagement and achievement across the district,” Dr. Pollio said.

Eight of the schools evaluated received overall positive assessments. According to the report, these schools were noted for their positive atmospheres and a commitment to “the emotional, physical, and academic needs of all students.” These schools are:

Byck Elementary

Conway Middle

Frayser Elementary

Frost Sixth-Grade Academy

Minors Lane Elementary

Newburg Middle

Rangeland Elementary

Watson Lane Elementary

Six of the 15 schools that were evaluated received more critical results. The principals at the following schools did not “have the capacity to lead,” according to the KDE evaluation:

Atkinson Academy

Doss High

King Elementary

Mill Creek Elementary

Roosevelt-Perry Elementary

Wheatley Elementary

“The district is reviewing these recommendations and will make a determination at a later time,” a JCPS spokesperson said. Last April, the review team found the principals at Olmsted Academy South and Valley High School also did not have the capacity to lead their schools’ improvement.

Cane Run Elementary was also evaluated, but the principal of the school recently retired, so KDE could not provide a recommendation. You can read the full Diagnostic Review Reports of the 15 CSI schools on the JCPS website.

There are currently 35 CSI schools in JCPS and reports on remaining schools will be completed later this year.

