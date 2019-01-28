LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - There's now more incentive to teach in the Commonwealth, thanks to a new initiative from the state's department of education. It's called the Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching, or KAET.

The program partners with colleges to offer students studying education more money for their education.



"This phenomenon of declining enrollment in teacher education programs is a national phenomenon,” Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis said.





It's a troubling trend across the country and for colleges across the Commonwealth.





"It is definitely challenging to get students to come into, no matter what institution, the field of education in general,” UofL College of Education Multicultural Teacher Recruitment Program Coordinator Sherry Durham said.





That's why the state said it's critical to think differently about how to attract future teachers and keep them in the classroom.



"It's about rethinking the profession, elevating the profession, and honestly helping young people to understand what a promising profession it is,” Lewis said. "This is kind of a next-generation program for recruiting a more diverse, highly talented workforce."

Both undergraduate students and those pursuing a Masters can apply for KAET and get funding for up to four semesters. Undergrads are eligible for up to $5,000 a semester and masters students can get up to $2,500. The program requires students to represent an underrepresented part of the population. Examples include veterans, first-generation college students, low-income students, and students with disabilities.





"We need to ensure that our teacher workforce is more representative of our state and the kids that they serve,” Lewis said. "The research shows that having a teacher workforce that is more representative and reflective of the students that they serve does, in fact, have an impact on student learning."



It’s something education experts said is greatly needed in the state



"I think this would be a huge opportunity for us to help kind of remedy some of that or shorten that gap,” Durham said.





Students repay the loan by working in a Kentucky public school.

"For every semester that they've received support from this program, that they have to commit to teaching a semester in a Kentucky public school,” Lewis said. "I think it's really a generous deal - one semester of support for one semester of teaching,” Lewis said.

The $1 million funding comes from the General Assembly. It's available at any public or private university in Kentucky with a teaching program. Applications are due February 20. Click here for more information.

The state hopes to start awarding the money by the fall semester.