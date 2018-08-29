LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's settled:The state will not fully take over JCPS.

The school board came to that agreement Monday night to avoid that from happening. The Kentucky Board of Education accepted the settlement agreement on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Here's how the settlement breaks down: Dr. Marty Pollio will have to work under state supervision for the next two years before another review.

The district will keep control of school assignment, but the compromise gives the state supervision over the district's special education, and early childhood education programs.

The state also has supervision over the district's use of restraint and seclusion.

Pollio said he's already talked with Interim State Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who he will work hand-in-hand with through these changes.

