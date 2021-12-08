Indiana community mourns loss of beloved school resource officer

School officials from Borden Elementary said on Facebook that Officer John Starks "loved big and had the best relationships with our students."

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A community is in mourning after a beloved school resource officer in Indiana passed away Wednesday morning.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said Officer John Starks began working with the sheriff's office in 1975.

More recently, Starks worked as the school resource officer for William W. Borden Elementary School. Before working there he was the SRO for Henryville Elementary.

"John's charm and great demeanor will be missed by all," Noel said.

School officials from Borden Elementary said on Facebook that Starks "loved big and had the best relationships with our students."

"Officer Starks was an honorable, kind man who was always up for a laugh and served our students and staff well," they said.

