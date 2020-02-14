LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from Great Clark County Schools, Jeffersonville High School will be closed Friday, Feb. 14. The students at the high school will have an eLearning Day instead.

Great Clark says that the school is closed due to a collapse of a major sewer line at the high school.

Jeffersonville High School will be closed to students, but teachers will be available consistently online from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and will be checking messages intermittently until 2:30p.m.

