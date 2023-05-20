JCPS students overcoming adversity recognized during celebration

Sixty students were recognized Saturday by teachers and community for their efforts in overcoming their personal challenges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the school year winds down for Jefferson County students, kids are preparing to progress in their academic journeys.

Sixty students were recognized on Saturday after being nominated by their teachers and community members for showing perseverance, leadership, advocacy or creativity while working hard to overcome their personal challenges.

“All of our students within JCPS are superheroes. And so we wanted to not only recognize that superhero that they have within them, but then show them with everything decorated that they do have that superpower,” Carlisa Gibson, a coordinated early intervening services specialist, said.

The students’ families, business leaders and neighbors were on hand to cheer them for their accomplishments.

