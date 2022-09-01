JCPS: Schools move to Non-Traditional Instruction days Jan. 11, no school Jan. 10

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11 schools will use Non-Traditional Instruction days until "at least" Friday, Jan. 14.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools announced Jan. 9 schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 10.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11 schools will use Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days until "at least" Friday, Jan. 14.

This transition is due to staffing shortages related to the coronavirus.

The scheduled return to in-person instruction is Tuesday, Jan. 18 as long as staffing returns to normal. This is the day after Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

This time is designed to allow staff to recover from COVID and complete their quarantines.

Principals will communicate with families about what to expect on Jan. 11. According to the press release, that message should include schedules, Google Classroom and other unique information.

State law mandates districts have 10 NTI days to use during the school year.

Curbside meal distribution will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 13.

Shortages aren't expected to impact sports or other extracurriculars.

