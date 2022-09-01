JCPS staff, students return to NTI amid COVID surge, virus-related staffing challenges

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11 schools will use Non-Traditional Instruction days until "at least" Friday, Jan. 14.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced Jan. 9 schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 10 and starting Tuesday schools will use Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days until "at least" Friday, Jan. 14.

This transition is due to staffing shortages related to the coronavirus, JCPS said in a news release.

The scheduled return to in-person instruction is Tuesday, Jan. 18 as long as staffing returns to normal. This is the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

JCPS said this is designed to allow staff to recover from COVID and complete their quarantines.

Principals will communicate with families about what to expect on Jan. 11. According to the press release, that message should include schedules, Google Classroom and other unique information.

Curbside meal distribution will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 13.

Shortages aren't expected to impact sports or other extracurriculars.

Last Wednesday, Dr. Pollio answered questions about moving to NTI amid the COVID surge.

Dr. Pollio said school leaders are checking the data every day and will make the call to move to virtual instruction based on those numbers. When asked, he said he did not have a benchmark for that decision since the number of absences affects each school differently.

“I get a lot of questions, kids are preparing for NTI, teachers are preparing for NTI yeah of course we are, we had to, we know that’s probable," he said.

The superintendent said the decision will be made in the afternoon and if the district moves to NTI, it will not be for a single day. He also said there will not be a permanent move to at-home instruction.

Per Kentucky state law, each school district has 10 NTI days to use during the school year. In September, Pollio said it wasn't enough, and he feels the same way now.

January 2, 2022: Dr. Pollio interview

