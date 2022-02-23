'It's always exciting': JCPS proposes spending $114 million for 3 new schools

Jefferson County Public Schools plans to use the money to give Grace James and W.E.B. DuBois academies new homes, and build another middle school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) released its proposal Wednesday that planned for more than a billion in renovations and new construction, including three new schools.

Out of that budget, JCPS plans to use $114 million to give Grace James and W.E.B. DuBois academies new homes, as well as build a new middle school in west Louisville.

The proposal would also expand the schools to sixth through 12th education.

It’s a routine spending plan the district submits to the state.

JCPS Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins said not only are the schools top priorities but so is making them state-of-the-art, 21st-century learning facilities.

"We've gone so long in Jefferson County Public Schools in not building new facilities, and maintaining what we have and we've done a great job of doing that. It's always exciting for new construction, especially for new programs that haven't historically had a place to call their own. So yeah, it's really exciting," said Perkins.

The proposal is similar to the last one in 2019, which approved four new schools - three elementary schools and one middle school.

Construction has come a long way since the groundbreaking at the elementary school in southwest Louisville back in 2020. It's now preparing to welcome students this fall.

The same is true in downtown Louisville; the groundbreaking on 18th and Broadway was just last August and it’s already shaping up, with hopes of completion by the end of 2023.

"The school building is as much an instrumental tool in teaching and learning as the curriculum and as the teacher,” Perkins said.

He said if the school board approves the plan, JCPS will submit the plan in June. If approved, construction would begin within the next four years.

