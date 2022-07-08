First day of school for JCPS students is soon, here's what to know

Classes at Jefferson County Public Schools begin this Wednesday, Aug. 10. Here's what students and parents need to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back-to-school season across the commonwealth and for Jefferson County Public Schools a new school year begins this week.

The 2022-2023 school year begins at JCPS schools on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Click here for more information or to learn more about policies and procedures at a particular school.

Here's everything you need to know

School times, full-year calendar

One of the most important things to note before the school year starts is when the school day actually begins and when it ends.

According to JCPS, at most elementary schools the hours are approximately from 9:05 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Meanwhile, at most middle and high schools the hours are roughly from 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

The first day of school is Aug. 10 and the last day of school is currently scheduled to be May 26.

Updated, increased security at schools

In his back-to-school address last week, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said security for elementary, middle and high schools is being updated and increased.

16 sworn law enforcement officers will serve as school safety officers. 14 district officers will also be apart of the school system's security team, for a total of 30 officers across JCPS.

COVID-19: Masks required as Jefferson County remains in the 'red'

Universal masking is required in all JCPS school buildings and on buses until the county is out of the high level for community spread.

According to the district's website, JCPS will notify students and parents if masking is still required at the end of each week.

Some bus delays expected, JCPS looking to hire more drivers

The district has also been facing an ongoing bus driver shortage.

Officials say there will be buses on Wednesday to get students to and from their homes, but some buses will need to cover other routes that don't have drivers. Right now, that's about 70 routes.

Delays are expected which is why the district is asking parents to be patient.

"we have districts across America, states who have actually employed the National Guard to drive buses last year," Pollio said. "So this is an on-going challenge and it will continue to be a challenge."

He added the district is aggressively looking to hire more bus drivers, with 50 vetted candidates lined up.

USDA food program not extended for JCPS, what parents need to do

Vital federal funds for a breakfast and lunch program are coming to an end.

The USDA did not extend the waivers allowing schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, which helped Kentucky families for the past two years.

Although this specific program is ending, there are still opportunities for students to have access to meals.

"This year there are some students in 9 schools that do not participate in the Community Eligibility Program who will have to pay for their meals," Julia Bowsher, interim director of JCPS Nutrition Services, said. "We are working very closely with our staff and with principals to ensure households complete that free and reduced meal application and we certify as many of those kids as possible."

If you need to sign up for the program, click here to find information on how to apply.

Almost 300,000 meals have been served since school ended in May. Currently, about 72% of students qualify for meal benefits.

New Wilkerson Elementary won't open on first day of school

The opening of the new Wilkerson Elementary School has been delayed after the building failed a required building inspection.

Students who were going to attend the new school on Wednesday will instead attend their first day at Watson Lane Elementary. The building will be used as temporary space for learning until the new school opens.

JCPS hopes the delays only takes a couple of weeks.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.