Jefferson County Board of Education votes 'yes' on school choice proposal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following weeks of asking for feedback and suggestions about the School Choice Proposal, the Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously voted yes on the proposal during a special meeting Wednesday.

Before the vote, members from the Urban League spoke at the hearing, saying the group will support the plan if the Jefferson County Teachers Association does. He said the teachers need a raise and “complete implementation” for the plan to work. Another member of the group, who is also a parent, said choice zone schools should be prioritized for hiring.

Principal Stacy Rowan said she fears families in the West End won’t be educated on what it means to keep their kids at choice zone schools.

Faye Owens with the Coalition of Black Retired Principals said they support the plan, but are concerned about “student achievement, implementation and accountability.”

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio did say this is not the sole answer to the achievement gap, but said this is the most important vote the district has taken in years.

