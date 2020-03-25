LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Community and Technical College has announced that they are offering free tuition for a one-credit online class to interested non-enrolled individuals looking for a pathway to high-wage, high-demand careers.

The courses begin April 1 and run through May 1.

Individuals 18 and over will have the opportunity to choose one of four online classes to take free of charge, with no additional costs for books or materials.

The following online classes are open for enrollment and will begin April 1: Acute Care Nurse Aid, Introduction to Sociology, Introduction to Computer Systems and Personal Finance.

Students will need access to a computer and internet. All admissions and enrollment will be handled virtually.

Here's course description of each course offered:

1. Acute Care Nurse Aid/ Patient Care Technician

Acute Care Nurse Aid is designed to educate and train participants to serve as nurse aids in an acute care (hospital) setting.

During this difficult COVID 19 crisis, hospitals need increased resources, and these classes will help connect interested individuals with job opportunities. The college will work with all program completer to continue their education in healthcare pathways.

Week 1 April 6-April 10: 40 hours of online content offered Monday through Friday with daily instructor facilitated online discussions and guided instructional videos and content

Week 2 April 13-April 17: Potential opportunity for 40 hours of skill checkoffs and clinical experience at a hospital

2. SOC 169- Introduction to Sociology

SOC 169 introduces concepts and methods of sociology including investigation of socialization, group processes, social inequality, social institutions, and social change. Upon completion, students will be able to make connections in learning across the disciplines and draw logical conclusions, demonstrate problem-solving, recognize the process of socialization and more.

3. CIT 105-Introduction to Computer Systems

CIT 105 provides an introduction to computer systems and the convergence of technology as used in today’s global environment. Topics including computer hardware and software, file management, the Internet, email, the social web, green computing, security and computer ethics.

4. Personal Finance

This course is designed to better prepare individuals to deal with financial planning, budgets, credit reports, cash flow, investments, savings vs. expenditures and saving money for retirement.

Click here for more details and how to enroll.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.