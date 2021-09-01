New grant covers tuition for JCTC students 25 and older

The Jefferson Jump-Start Grant covers tuition costs for the upcoming academic year for 25 and older students who are attending JCTC for the first time and have not earned a degree.

“We know that in the Louisville market, there are many unfilled jobs that require some level of college education; and yet financially, so many Louisvillians aren’t able to get their education started to work toward these jobs,” Dr. Ty Handy, President of Jefferson Community and Technical College, said in a release. “The Jefferson Jump-Start grant is a way to break down that financial barrier for prospective students."