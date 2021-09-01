New grant covers tuition for JCTC students 25 and older

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Under a new grant, Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) is giving students 25 and older an opportunity to attend college free for one year.
The Jefferson Jump-Start Grant covers tuition costs for the upcoming academic year for 25 and older students who are attending JCTC for the first time and have not earned a degree.
“We know that in the Louisville market, there are many unfilled jobs that require some level of college education; and yet financially, so many Louisvillians aren’t able to get their education started to work toward these jobs,” Dr. Ty Handy, President of Jefferson Community and Technical College, said in a release. “The Jefferson Jump-Start grant is a way to break down that financial barrier for prospective students."
The grant is applicable for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters, up to 30 total credit hours.
Criteria for the grant includes:
- First time at Jefferson, freshman or transfer
- Are at least 25 years of age by September 1, 2021
- Federal Financial Aid eligible – defined as successfully completing a FAFSA and all required steps to complete financial aid process
- Degree-Seeking Admission Status in a federal financial aid eligible program including; Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, Diploma, and Certificates with minimum 16 credit hours. *Visiting and non-degree seeking students are ineligible
- Have not previously earned a Bachelor’s degree - students who have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher are ineligible
- Kentucky resident of Bullitt, Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Owen, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties
- Must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credit hours at the time award is made
- Only courses required in the students’ degree program are eligible
- Courses must be offered by Jefferson - tuition for courses offered by other KCTCS colleges will not be covered
- Attendance must be confirmed in all enrolled courses.
For more information, visit JCTC.Me/JumpStart.