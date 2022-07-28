'I think that I’m excited to get right into it': JCPS welcomes new teachers at orientation

Thursday, the district held its new teacher orientation and welcomed about 200 teachers to the district.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS teachers are gearing up for a new school year, and for many of them, it will be their first year teaching, ever.

Some we talked to say they're feeling a variety of emotions going into the year.

Genaro Pamatz with Farnsley Middle School said he was nervous and excited.

“I think that I’m excited to get right into it and like I said, make an impact for these kids, but teaching is a little unpredictable I’ve heard,” he said. “So I’m a little nervous about that, but overall I’m just grateful.”

Jada Hobbs with Shacklette Elementary is coming to the district after working as a pre-school teacher, and says there’s one thing she’s especially looking forward to.

“I love seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces. Once they see you, their world just lights up. I love that,” Hobbs said.

JCPS students head back to class on Aug. 10.

