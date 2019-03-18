LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School District is asking for five more days to respond to the education commissioner's request for the names of teachers who recently called out during several sick-outs.

The district had to cancel school six times over the last few weeks because of those sick-outs.

Late last week, Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis asked districts who had experienced sick-outs to provide the names of those teachers who called out. Lewis has not said how that information would be used.

In a letter to Lewis, Superintendent Marty Pollio said they need more time to get that information from an outside company.
JCPS Response
eterson County Pb Sols 'Adminitrative Otis 'VanHoose Education Center SS rovbortno : Coto, ens 402224000 (can aor March 38,2019 Vin ewa Dr. Wayne Lewis, Commissioner of Education Kentucky Department of Education 300 Sower Boulevard Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 RE: Request for Documentation Dear Dr. Lewis: This letter isn response to your emeil sent March 14, 2019, regarding a request for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) employee sick leave documentation and records.
