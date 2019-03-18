LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School District is asking for five more days to respond to the education commissioner's request for the names of teachers who recently called out during several sick-outs.

The district had to cancel school six times over the last few weeks because of those sick-outs.

Late last week, Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis asked districts who had experienced sick-outs to provide the names of those teachers who called out. Lewis has not said how that information would be used.

In a letter to Lewis, Superintendent Marty Pollio said they need more time to get that information from an outside company.