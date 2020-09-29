Board of Education to vote on Dr. Pollio’s recommendation for JCPS Tuesday

Dr. Pollio recommended the district stick with virtual learning through the end of October, with plans to resume in-person classes starting Oct. 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Board of Education is set to vote on the next step for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Tuesday.

Last week, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio recommended that the district continue with non-traditional instruction (NTI) through the end of October. In his recommendation, Dr. Pollio said some students could begin returning to in-person classes starting on Oct. 22.

Per Dr. Pollio’s plan, students would return to school based by grade following this schedule:

Oct 22: Elementary students

Oct. 29: 6th and 9th grade students

Nov. 2: 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade students

Dr. Pollio said the schedule is just a goal and would depend on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

"We want to ensure health, first and foremost. Our team continues to work through logistics of reopening school and we are ready to go," Dr. Pollio said in the press conference on Sept. 25.

Dr. Pollio’s recommendation will have to be approved by the Board of Education before it can be implemented.

The board is set to meet on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

