Proposal would make virtual learning a permanent option for JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virtual learning became a regular fixture during the pandemic, but a new proposal for Jefferson County Public Schools would make it a permanent option at one school.

During a school board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Marty Pollio proposed expanding Jefferson County High School into a virtual school for grades six through 12. According to Pollio, virtual learning proved to be a more successful option for some students

"If a student feels they've excelled in this model, we want to provide them that opportunity to enroll in our virtual school," Pollio said.

The board also discussed the recently-passed law which allows students to use next school year as a "supplemental year" to retake or supplement courses or grades. If the district decides to participate, they must submit a plan to the state education department by mid-June.

