LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are currently three Kentucky school districts suing JUUL and other vape companies.



Jefferson County Public Schools is the third district to file a lawsuit.

JCPS says they want to be compensated for the time and resources the district has spent on counseling, educating, and disciplining students for vaping related incidents.



In 2018, through the 74th school day, there were 92 incidents related to vaping.



In 2019, at the same point, there were 148.



That is a 61 percent increase.

Bullitt county and Fayette county have also authorized lawsuits against the makers of e-cigarettes.

