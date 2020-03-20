LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS announced their schools will remain closed through at least April 20 after Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation. The school district has already been closed to in-person classes in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning April 7, the district will opt to use Non-Traditional Instruction days. NTI uses a mixture of online and hands-on learning. Those days do not have to be made up at the end of the school year, and students will be required to complete coursework which would be graded by teachers.

JCPS is planning to get 25,000 Chromebooks to students who need them, and they are working on a plan for families who do not currently have internet access.

Families who already have access to devices and internet do not need to do anything to prepare and should expect to hear from teachers in the coming days. The district did ask those families to help spread the word to families who may not be receiving the updates.

During a press conference on March 20, Superintendent Marty Pollio gave an update on these changes and efforts to make sure students can continue to learn. He said nothing replaces face-to-face instruction, but he is confident the district will be able to provide students with great instruction when they move to NTI.

Pollio addressed concerns about graduating students and commencement. He assured families that every school will hold a graduation ceremony when it is safe to do so.

Jefferson County Public Schools UPDATE: March 20, 2020 Dear JCPS Families, We promised to keep you... informed of any new developments regarding your child's school and education as we continue to navigate the Coronavirus health crisis together. Today, we have some very important news to share: * All JCPS schools will remain closed at least through April 20th as recommended by Governor Beshear.

