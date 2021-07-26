Officials: JCPS Superintendent expected to recommend universal mask policy

Dr. Marty Pollio is expected to meet with Board members to discuss the mask policy for the 2021-22 school year at Central High School on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School students head back to the classroom in a couple of weeks and Board officials are expected to meet to lay out plans for a safe return.

The Board of Education will host a meeting at Central High School on Tuesday where Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is expected to recommend a universal mask requirement.

If approved, it would mean all students, staff and visitors regardless of their vaccination status, would have to wear masks inside JCPS facilities.

However, masks would not be required outside on JCPS facilities.

The district’s recommendations come as state officials, the CDC and the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced their guidance for the 2021-22 school year.

Board officials are also expected to discuss a possible extension of the Pathfinder School of Innovation to elementary students, a school completely online.

Officials said the Kentucky Department of Education would have to approve any request from JCPS to offer virtual courses to kindergarten to 5th grade students.

Classes for Jefferson County Public Schools are expected to begin on Aug. 11.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.