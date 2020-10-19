JCPS to host virtual open houses at schools

The virtual sessions are being held in lieu of the traditional "Showcase of Schools" and in-person open houses to comply with social distancing guidelines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools announced that all elementary, middle and high schools will be hosting virtual open houses beginning this week.

The virtual sessions are being held in lieu of the traditional "Showcase of Schools" and in-person open houses at school sites to comply with social distancing guidelines.

"As much as we would love to have families visit schools in person, the health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority," said Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. "I'm proud of the JCPS community for coming up with an innovative way to highlight our programs and introduce our teaching staffs, even during these challenging times."

The school system says the virtual open houses offer both a video introduction to the school and a live Q&A session. The sessions will take place on each school’s Facebook page according to this schedule.

Last week, JCPS announced that schools would continue NTI until a 'significant reduction' of positive COVID-19 cases happened in Louisville.

