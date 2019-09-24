(WHAS11)-The JCPS plan for in-house security is the subject of Tuesday’s board meeting.



The proposal calls for 50 officers assigned to middle schools and high schools with patrols at elementary schools.

Metro Police pulled its Security resource officers before the start of the school year because of budget cuts.

In mid-August, JCPS only filled seven of the nine security positions for patrols.



The district hopes to have more officers by February 1st under the new plan.



The JCPS work session starts at 5 p.m. Sept.24 but a final vote is not expected until October.

