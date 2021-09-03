JCPS updates COVID testing notification system

Parents or guardians of students who are considered close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID will now be contacted via text and email.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) updated their process of notifying families of COVID testing and close contact tracing.

Parents or guardians of students who are considered close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID will now be contacted via text and email through the district's messaging system. Individuals can opt in by texting the letter "Y" to 67587.

Additionally, families can register their student for free COVID tests at their respective schools and close to 9,000 students received parental consent to receive tests.

JCPS said the in-school testing started in August and 17,757 tests have been administered to JCPS students and staff. There have been 145 positive cases detected.

“This is a great way to keep COVID from spreading rapidly in our schools” JCPS health services manager Dr. Eva Stone said. “Most of these students and staff who have tested positive were asymptomatic, meaning they had no idea they were carrying and potentially spreading the virus to their classmates and co-workers."

