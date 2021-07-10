Test to Stay begins at JCPS

The school district approved the program at a board meeting on Oct. 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is now participating in the Test to Stay program. The school board approved the program on Oct. 7 and it officially began Sunday, Oct. 17.

Through Test to Stay, students and staff exposed to COVID-19 at school will be able to get tested every night before school (Sunday-Thursday) for seven calendar days.

If those tests are negative and they are not symptomatic, they can attend school in person the following day instead of having to quarantine.

There are more than 50 testing locations across the metro, including multiple mobile testing sites. You can see the full list of locations and times here.

The goal of the Test to Stay model is to keep more students and staff in the classroom during the school year. The Test to Play program, where students participating in extracurricular activities will have to go through weekly COVID-19 testing, starts Nov. 1.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district is using state and federal grants to pay for both programs and is contracting the testing out so it doesn't impact district staffing.

Students must have a signed consent form in order to get tested at school. More information on the programs is available on the JCPS website.

At the Oct. 7 meeting, the school board also approved $200 incentive payments for all JCPS employees that are vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.