JCPS teachers ready to get back to school after cancellations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) teachers are ready to get back in the classroom after days of cancellations for transportation issues.

Tammy Berlin and Emilie McKiernan Blanton are both high school teachers and part of the Jefferson County Teacher's Association (JCTA).

They said they were upset to learn about the issues on the bus ride home after having great first days themselves.

While classes have been canceled since last Wednesday, teachers have still reported to work for much of the last week.

"Some people don't finish putting their room together because for some people it takes a lot to do, so they've had a chance to finish all of that," Berlin said. "We've had a chance to collaborate with team members and department members, and figure out some common assessment stuff."

While the district works on short-term solutions, McKiernan Blanton said they need to look at increasing pay to find more drivers to help in the long term.

"My children are the most important people in my life and I think that the people who drive them should be appropriately compensated," McKiernan Blanton said. "They should be highly paid because they carry the most precious cargo in the city, our kids. We don't have a city if we don't have kids."

At a board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Marty Pollio said hiring more drivers is the answer to the problem and they're going to have to find ways to do that.

