More than 80 teachers exit JCPS this school year

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the issue is not unique to Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is reporting more teachers have left the district.

Around 82 teachers have left this school year and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the issue is not unique to Louisville.

“We really have to put a lot of things aside and say, ‘why is it that our students across America are not going into teaching?’ A decrease, not a minor decrease – a decrease of about 50 to 60% in many post-secondary intuitions,” he said.

Why are teachers leaving?

WHAS11 News asked Alexis Leavell, an educator leaving Stephen Foster Academy. She said kids returning from online learning need more than teacher than teachers could give them.

"It has to be an increase in services and increase in just people to help support the needs of our students and our families,” she said.

What is the district doing?

This year the JCPS Board approved a 4% raise for teachers, one of the largest in Kentucky.

Pollio said they are also working to ensure the cost of teaching supplies does not come from out of staff members pockets.

