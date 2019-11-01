LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has fired an early childhood teacher at Trunnell Elementary School after investigation found that she improperly restrained and physically moved students.

Nancy Downs was reassigned from the classroom three times in 2018 for allegations including dragging a non-compliant student by his hands down a hallway. According to Downs' termination letter, the instance was not the first where she physically moved a student.

After being reinstated from her suspension in March, Downs was again pulled from the classroom in September after the school's principal observed Downs holding a student "in a manner that restricted movement of his arms, legs, and torso," and Downs would not put the student down until the principal asked her to release the student twice.

According to the termination letter obtained by WHAS11, Downs admitting to holding the student in a way that restricted him and not calling the office for administrative support. After her admittance, Downs was fired.

Downs is not the first Kentucky teacher to be fired after reportedly mishandling students. Most recently, a Greenup County teacher was charged with assault in the fourth degree after she was caught on video dragging a student with autism down the hallway.

