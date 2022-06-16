Kentucky Supreme Court rules in favor of JCPS property tax increase

The state's highest court ruled the tax stands without having to go to voters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Jefferson County School District regarding a property tax increase in 2020.

Two years ago JCPS approved a 7 cent property tax hike, however the "No JCPS Tax Hike" group filed a petition to get the tax increase put on the ballot, leaving the decision up to Louisville voters.

Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw approved the signatures, which were later disputed by JCPS, and a judge has now ruled that the question will not be appearing on the ballot anytime soon.

JCPS has been collecting the taxes and will now be able to use the millions of dollars saved up pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

