JCPS superintendent shares time change proposal, addresses bus delay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) superintendent shared the school district's time change proposal on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said that they are continuing to develop start time changes to the schools.

"We are one of the few districts in the United States, if the only large district, that has two start times," he said in the 'JCPS Weekly Wrap Up' on the school district's YouTube channel.

Currently, school starts at 7:40 a.m. for middle and high school students and 9:05 a.m. for elementary school students.

"[Having two start times] exacerbates our transportation problems and we've got to make changes, so we are going to be rolling these out in the next several weeks for staff, for families," Pollio said.

He also said JCPS' goal is to get down to 600 bus routes with 650 bus drivers, so school officials can ensure that they are actually fixing all of their "transportation problems".

Pollio added that this will "hopefully" get as many JCPS middle and high school students to start school a bit later.

"The health of our students is very important, research supports that," he said.

Pollio said more information will be "coming soon", so he told JCPS families to keep an eye out for that.

He added that school officials look forward to getting feedback from JCPS families about the time change proposal.

