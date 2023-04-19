JCPS superintendent addresses state of school district, plans for future

Dr. Marty Pollio began by saying JCPS faces three main crises: the pandemic, a nationwide staffing shortage, and mental health in children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At this month's Louisville Forum event, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio took center stage.

The event's topic — the changes coming to JCPS. Pollio spoke and took questions for roughly an hour about the state and future of the district.

Pollio began by saying JCPS faces three main crises: the pandemic, a nationwide staffing shortage, and mental health in children.

"Unfortunately, in today's world everyone looks to the school district to solve the problems in society," Pollio said.

He said the district has been focused on the Future State plan, pointing to major changes underway like the new school start time and student assignment plans.

Pollio noted both of those plans, as well as curriculum changes, are set to start in August.

The district is also grappling with how to implement Senate Bill 150, addressing student pronouns, bathroom policies, and restricting content around human sexuality and gender identity.

After the Kentucky Department of Education released its guidance on the bill this week, Pollio said JCPS is considering their options.

"There are still a lot of questions to be answered. I think more information will be coming in the weeks to come so that we implement the law while supporting our children," he said.

Pollio's appearance at the forum came as he prepares to present a plan for improved school security measures to the JCPS school board next Tuesday.

The board called for the plan after concerns about guns in schools.

Pollio said he plans to present a plan for a "weapons detection system" similar to systems utilized at large venues. He said these systems are more expensive than metal detectors, but are a better option. Pollio estimates the plan would cost about $20 million.

“When you walk through those terminals, it’s a much quicker process - multiple people can walk through at once," he said. “That’s what we want, we don’t want lines of students waiting to be scanned.”

Safety was top of mind throughout the forum. When Pollio was asked what city and state leaders could do to help improve safety in JCPS, he said reducing access to guns is crucial.

"I will be an advocate for anything that reduces access to handguns for children," Pollio said. "I will be a strong advocate and be at the table for that."

He said though change will likely come with challenge, his focus is on education.

"Any time you have major challenges, especially this big, there are going to be hiccups, there are going to be things we have to deal with, but in the end the change is good for kids," he said.

Pollio is set to present his weapons detection system plan to the board at its meeting on April 25.

