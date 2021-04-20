JCPS to offer supplemental learning opportunities this summer

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said more summer learning options will help student prepare for the next year after COVID-19 disrupted the past year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools announced it will offer supplemental learning opportunities for students of all ages this summer.

The district will provide interactive programs for Pre-K through 12th grade students, focusing on literacy and numeracy skills as well as support for social and emotional health.

JCPS said it will partner with community organizations to develop various programs. All with fall under three different formats:

Backpack League, which will offer students in first through 12th grade an in-person experience;

Summer League, where students will learn virtually and earn points to make it onto the leaderboard; and

Specialized Camps, which will fit the unique interests and needs of our students.

The district will offer specific learning opportunities for its youngest students. Camp Jumpstart will focus on social-emotional development and adaptive skills for three-year-olds in its early childhood program, while Camp Ready for K will help prepare incoming kindergarteners.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said COVID-19 disrupted students' social and academic growth, saying more summer learning options will help kids prepare for the next academic year.

"We must provide opportunities like never before to address a year unlike anything we’ve ever had in the past," Pollio said. "These summer learning opportunities will provide powerful, personalized, interactive instruction in a variety of formats to appeal to many student interests, and help prepare them for the next school year."

Summer learning opportunities are available to all JCPS students, with priority given to students most in need of the additional support. Registration information will be available at a later date.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.