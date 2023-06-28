Nearly 10K JCPS students participating in learning activities this summer

There is 75 locations across the Metro hosting activities to engage students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To prevent students from experiencing "summer slide", Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and other community partners are offering summer learning opportunities.

There is 75 locations across the Metro hosting activities to engage students. The programs range from Literacy & to the Backpack League to more fun opportunities, which can broaden student's horizons.

“We owe it to our students to give them every opportunity to participate in engaging learning opportunities throughout the year,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “The research is clear that any time students can spend with teachers, whether during the school year or summer months, will result in improved academic outcomes for those students.”

Pollio said nearly 10,000 students are participating in summer programs this year.

"This is a major cost for our community to make sure kids have summer opportunities like this. But imagine how important it is for 10,000 kids to be in the summer learning camps, programs, things that they would not have access to without this," he said.

Evolve502, the Boys & Girls Club, and more have partnered with JCPS to help provide the resources to pull off these programs, along with more than 1000 JCPS staff members are working to help staff these activities.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.