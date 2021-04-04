JCPS high, middle school students return to classroom Monday

Middle and High school students will be on an asynchronous hybrid schedule with students being in the classroom based on their last name two days of the week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been close to a month since elementary school students returned to the classroom and now Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) middle and high school students are following suit beginning Monday.

It's the first time these students will return to in-person class after moving to non-traditional instruction (NTI) online in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools will be on a hybrid schedule with middle and high schoolers with A-K last names being in-person every Monday and Tuesday. Students with L-Z last names would then be in-person every Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday is considered a flex day for teachers who can continue to do live virtual learning while all the students are at home.

The other two days are considered asynchronous learning, which means students will be using that time to complete school work, projects and homework assigned during in-person learning.

In March, WHAS11 was given access to preview what schools will look like at Meyzeek Middle School with social distancing guidelines in place to ensure safety.

Some of the changes include decals on hallway floors and walls and on chairs to ensure students have enough space when sitting down and moving to and from classrooms.

Classroom tables and chairs are also spaced out as well and there are hand sanitizer stations almost everywhere.

When students enter schools, they will need to sign in using an iPad stationed at the entrances and then have their temperatures taken.

Virtual learning is still an option for students. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said there are roughly 35,000 to 40,000 students in the district who will not be returning to school campuses.

