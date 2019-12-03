LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As Democrats headed to the Kentucky House of Representatives, supporters line the halls celebrating their arrival with a welcome fitting of a rock star.

One of those high fiving was a duPont Manual High School junior named Drew Meiners.

You may not know his face or his name but if you use Twitter and watch whether JCPS will cancel school, you know his handiwork. He runs the account @jcpsclosings.

“It started last April when my friends were texting me if we were going to have school because I had access to the numbers, the sub numbers, and it just grew into this big account. I totally wasn’t expecting it but I’m loving it,” Meiners said.

More than 15,800 people follow the account which is one of the most engaged, active and accurate when concerns at the Capitol lead to questions about protests.

Drew Meiners (c), gathers with teachers in Frankfort during protests on March 12, 2019.

WHAS-TV

While his tweets focus, primarily on whether school is going to be canceled, there's no guessing what side of the fence he's on when it comes to issues in Frankfort.



“It's really frustrating me to see how teachers are being treated because public education is our future not everyone can afford private education, so I think it's really important that we get as many parents, students and teachers out here in Frankfort as possible," Meiners said.

Meiners is one of about 6,000 JCPS students who did not take their ACT Tuesday because of protests that led to schools closing. He downplayed the magnitude of missing the test, insisting he can take it another time but being in Frankfort was the priority.

►Contact reporter Chris Williams at cwilliams@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@chriswnews) and Facebook.