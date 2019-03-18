LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A student at Iroquois High Schools brought a gun to school on March 18, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.

School officials said the student, who was identified as 19-year-old Ayub Hussein, brought the gun to school and it was recovered in from a trash can. They said the gun was never used in a threatening manner.

No one was hurt in this incident.

Hussein is charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. He will be disciplined according to the code of conduct, JCPS said.