Free tutoring tool to help JCPS students with academic progress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new free tutoring tool has been made available for Jefferson County Public Schools students.

District officials announced a new partnership on Monday with “Paper.” The program will offer virtual tutoring year-round.

Aside from homework help, the site will also help students prepare for tests, working on college applications and editing papers.

School leaders and students said this is a game changer for both students and teachers who don’t always have the time to help students on papers.

“Any kind of writing students produce, they can submit to the tutors that paper and within about 4 hours, the students will get some very detailed and helpful, hopefully feedback,” Chief Academic Officer Dr. Carmen Coleman said.

The district believes the site will help narrow the achievement gap, by offering students an opportunity to get support outside of the building.

